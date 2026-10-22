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Vice President Triples Down On Ramaswamy's Vile Misogynist Ad

@wallein
Vice President Triples Down On Ramaswamy's Vile Misogynist Ad

Vice President JD Vance at press conference in Ohio on October 21, 2026

Screenshot from CNN

Vice President JD Vance presided over another vague press conference on so-called government waste and abuse Wednesday, where he was asked to weigh in on the sickening attack ad targeting Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton, the Democratic opponent of billionaire Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.

The ad featured Acton’s estranged mother, who lost custody of Acton and her brother because of her complicity in Acton’s childhood sexual abuse, slandering her own daughter and calling her a liar.

“Do you think that that ad was appropriate?” one reporter asked.

“Well, I’ll be honest with you,” Vance began. “Whether the ad was appropriate or not is not really my concern.”

Apparently, his concern is directed at electing dirtbags like Ramaswamy.

“So I would say to Ohio Republicans: Do you actually think that Amy Acton is unfit to serve as governor of the state of Ohio? I do.”

Vance proceeded to speak at a rally near Cincinnati, where he tripled down on attacking Acton and defending Ramaswamy’s grotesque ad.

“Democrats in the state of Ohio are obsessed because guess what, Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial which calls it out like it is and calls Amy Acton a liar.”

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos



That is some true scumbaggery.


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