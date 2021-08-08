The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Hannity Schooled On Twitter After He Blames Biden For Virus Surge

Sean Hannity

Screenshot from Fox News

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox News host Sean Hannity sparked a Twitter firestorm when he attempted to blame President Joe Biden for the latest public health crisis due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID.

During his segment on Friday, August 6, Hannity appeared to flip the script about all that transpired last year. With a screen prompt that read, "Biden squanders Trump's COVID-19 progress," Hannity accused Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of pushing anti-vaccination conspiracy theories for political gain.

"Let's start with the vaccines. Last year while President Trump was working with scientists and major pharmaceutical companies to cut all the red tape and expedite safe effective vaccines, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, their friends in the media mob, their press secretaries, well they were busy sewing doubt and pushing anti-vax, anti-Trump conspiracy theories, of course, we know why, all for political gain."

At one point, Hannity claimed the president went back on his word. "Remember Biden then declared a new policy: vax or mask, remember that?" Hannity asked. "Now it's vax and mask, and vaccine mandates and mask mandates and other draconian new restrictions, and the possibility of yet more shutdowns."

Hannity also slammed the president as he accused him of pushing Americans to take "extraordinary measures" to combat the spread of COVID.

"We really can't trust that derelict shell of a president Joe Biden. We can't trust his administration. We can't trust the Democratic party and the media mob, he lives in their protection program," he said. "They care about politics and power clearly more than our health and our safety. They are unscientific, unprincipled, ever-changing, autocratic policies, yeah it's leading this country straight into a massive new health crisis of their making."

Almost immediately after the controversial clip started making its way around Twitter, users began weighing in to correct Hannity on his flawed comparison of Trump and Biden. Offering Hannity a brief history lesson and timeline on the pandemic, Vox reporter Aaron Rupar tweeted, "There were 4,380 US Covid deaths on Trump's last day in office. There were 574 US deaths yesterday. Draw your own conclusions."

Another Twitter user noted how Hannity's tone and perspective on the pandemic have changed over the last several months. "So now it's serious? But the entire time shit was falling apart under Trump...nothing?"

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
sean hannity

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Jealous Trump Threatens Republican Senators Over Infrastructure Deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, and former President Donald Trump.

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republican lawmakers' $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Describing the incentive as "a disgrace," Trump condemned the package shortly before the upper chamber's scheduled vote on the long-debated effort, according to The Hill.

Keep reading... Show less
trump attacks gop

Dodging Guilt, DeSantis Scapegoats Immigrants For Covid Surge

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Photo by Master Sgt. William Buchanan, U.S. Air National Guard (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is attempting to shift the blame for his state's alarming uptick in COVID cases but he's already facing pushback against that effort. Over the last week, the Republican governor has taken aim at the (CDC), President Joe Biden, his administration, and even immigrants.

Keep reading... Show less
ron desantis
x

Close
Copy link