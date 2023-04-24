Tucker Carlson Is Leaving Fox News, Effective Immediately
Tucker Carlson will be leaving Fox News Channel, "effective immediately," according to an announcement from the network.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the Murdoch cable network said in a statement about its highest-rated evening host. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” it said, while noting that Carlson's final show aired last Friday.
Fox offered no reason for the departure of the white nationalist host, but last week Fox settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million. In the weeks before the settlement, texts from Carlson that came up in discovery caused severe embarrassment to the network.
In a widely publicized exchange, Carlson told fellow hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, that he "hates Trump passionately” and mocked the former president’s voter fraud claims as “insane.”