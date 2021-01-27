Bannon Says QAnon Is “FBI Psyop” After Embracing Cult In October 2020
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
After fully embracing QAnon, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is now denouncing the conspiracy theory.
QAnon claims that former President Trump was secretly working to take down a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who make up the "deep state" and Democratic Party. The conspiracy theory has been labeled as a domestic terror threat by the FBI and has been linked to multiple arrests of QAnon supporters connected to the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
Bannon embraced the conspiracy theory in late October while streaming his podcast War Room: Pandemic on YouTube. He went so far as to proclaim that QAnon "at least appears directionally to be correct" and suggested that the baseless theory is "real" and is "the elephant in the room."
Video fileVideo Player00:0000:48SHARE
From the October 21, 2020, edition of War Room: Pandemic
Video fileVideo Player00:0001:13SHARE
From the October 21, 2020, edition of War Room: Pandemic
Ever the pro-Trump strategist, Bannon has turned on the conspiracy theory following increased scrutiny of the far right in the wake of the January 6 Capitol insurrection. On January 22, Bannon's newsletter, Populist Press, had its lead story read "'Q ANON' AN FBI PSYOP."
CitationFrom the January 22 edition of Populist Press
The linked article suggested QAnon was a "psychological cyber operation" fabricated by the FBI to "discredit and ultimately derail the supporter base of US President Trump."
During the January 22 edition of War Room: Pandemic, Bannon and his co-host drilled down on their newfound disdain for the conspiracy, with Bannon calling one of the core QAnon claims that there would be mass arrests of prominent Democrats "nonsense." The co-host responded by labeling QAnon claims as "shortcuts to protecting your republic" and suggesting that QAnon followers are "in the way" of real political change with their "happy talk" and "fantasies."
From the January 21, 2021, edition of War Room: Pandemic
Bannon's embarrassing fall into the QAnon rabbit hole came and went as he watched Trump's loyal base of followers wreak havoc at the Capitol and fail to overturn the election results. His sudden turn to dismiss the conspiracy theory only further exposes the hollow political opportunism of his constant stream of misinformation and calls to violence as equally disingenuous and dangerous.
- Banned From YouTube And Twitter, Bannon Still Reaches Millions ... ›
- Steve Bannon Is Deeply Tied To The Mercer Empire. 60 Minutes ... ›
- Trump Pardons Accused Fraudster Bannon During Final Hours In ... ›
- How QAnon Began — And Became A Domestic Terror Threat ... ›
- Gullible, Stupid, Perhaps Dangerous: QAnon's True Believers ... ›
- Why Bannon's Arrest Has Trump Quaking In His Golf Shoes ... ›
- With Blood On His Hands, Bannon Loses YouTube Account ... ›
- Steve Bannon's Intellectual Influences Are Mostly Fascists And ... ›
- Matthew Gertz on Twitter: "Steve Bannon went full QAnon last night ... ›
- Twitter Bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell In Dramatic QAnon Rout ... ›
- QAnon conspiracy theory faces a post-Trump identity crisis - The ... ›
- Trump distances himself from Bannon; defends QAnon support ›
- Steve Bannon: Twitter permanently suspends former White House ... ›
- The downfall of Steve Bannon - BBC News ›
- Steve Bannon, Unrepentant - The American Prospect ›
- Steve Bannon pardon: Trump pardons Steve Bannon as one of his ... ›