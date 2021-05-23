As Ex-Girlfriend Flips For Prosecutors, Gaetz Insists He’s Ignoring Scandal
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has tried to set up a smokescreen, insisting he's "not focused on scandal" as news breaks his ex-girlfriend has flipped and is now cooperating with federal authorities, just like his former "wingman," Joel Greenberg.
Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking and possible sex with a 17-year old girl, in a Friday interview tried to minimize the charges against his friend, Greenberg, by suggesting he is in jail for defamation. Greenberg was facing dozens of charges, but currently the list stands at just six felonies after he entered a plea deal on Monday. Legal experts expect he is handing federal prosecutors evidence against the Florida GOP Congressman.
Meanwhile, federal authorities investigating Gaetz "have secured the cooperation of the congressman's ex-girlfriend," CNN reports.
"The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, as she has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, a period of time that has emerged as a key window of scrutiny for investigators. She can also help investigators understand the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving alleged payments for sex, the sources said." CNN adds, citing people familiar with the matter.
"I'm not too worried about Joel Greenberg," Gaetz told Newsmax [see video below]. "Joel Greenberg is literally sitting in jail right now because he originally accused someone who was innocent – of having had a relationship with a minor."
Gaetz is accused of having had a relationship with a minor.
"That wasn't true, it was just a false thing that Joel Greenberg had said, and that's landed him in quite a bit of trouble."
Greenberg is not in jail for defamation.
"But I'm not focused on scandal. I'm focused on socialism," Gaetz said in what appeared to be another road-tested soundbite. "That's why I'm here in Arizona with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Hardly a state facing "socialism," Arizona narrowly broke for Joe Biden but it has a Republican governor and GOP majorities in both chambers of its state legislature.
"We're going to have about a thousand patriots behind us supporting the Arizona audit and our ongoing efforts for election integrity."
Watch:
- "One Of The Weirdest": Tucker Carlson Interviews Gaetz About Sex ... ›
- Greene Pipes Up With 'Support Matt Gaetz' As Scandal Swamps ... ›
- Matt Gaetz Reported Under Investigation By Justice Department For ... ›
- Gaetz And Greenberg Were Taped Entering County Tax Office On ... ›
- New Bombshell: Campaign Funds Paid For Gaetz Party With Escorts ... ›
- Gaetz Boasted Of 'Access' To Woman Via Alleged Sex Trafficker ... ›
- Uh Oh: Gaetz 'Wingman' Joel Greenberg Seeking Plea Deal ... ›
- Feds Probing Gaetz Over Possible Bribery In Bahamas Sex Trip ... ›
- Women Recount Sex-And-Drug Partying With Gaetz Gang - National ... ›
- Federal Agents Seized Smartphones Owned By Gaetz And ... ›
- 'Not Surprised': As Gaetz Sinks In Scandal, Trump And His Allies ... ›
- Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend to cooperate with investigators - Orlando ... ›
- Matt Gaetz ex-girlfriend feared alleged sex-trafficking victim taped ... ›
- Report: Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend may cooperate with federal ... ›
- Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend is cooperating with prosecutors: report ... ›
- Same 17-year-old girl at center of Justice Dept. investigation into ... ›
- Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend 'cooperates' with federal investigation as ... ›
- 'Like the Tiger King Got Elected Tax Collector': Inside the Case That ... ›
- Matt Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker Joel Greenberg, Who Then ... ›
- Matt Gaetz scandal deepens as associate admits paying 17-year-old ... ›