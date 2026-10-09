Guilfoyle's Shakedown Target Blasts Corruption Of Trump Crime Family On CNN
Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle's scandal is spreading as her $100,000 shakedown of Eric Deters, a campaign donor to President Donald Trump makes the rounds, but Deters told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Thursday that Guilfoyle's brand of grift is nowhere near the end of the corruption choking the Trump administration.
Speaking with Tapper, Deter outlined a dismal stream of exploitation, repeating that Guilfoyle is “wicked” and “knows plenty” about Trump-era corruption.
“That's just common sense. I mean, when Don Jr. and her broke up, she gets the Greek ambassadorship. That was throwing her a bone,” said Deter. “She could find herself a Greek billionaire. And the Trumps could have peace. However, it's not working out very good because she's been flying around Europe with an energy lobbyist, and now she's having to deal with the allegations that I've brought forward against her.”
According to a Wednesday Wall Street Journal report, Guilfoyle needed Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate, to secretly pay off her $100,000 American Express bill. Deters, meanwhile, said that he desperately needed someone in the Trump administration to help on some personal tax and legal issues. Guilfoyle said that she could use her influence as Donald Trump Jr.'s ex to connect him with the new chief of the IRS and the Justice Department so he could lobby his case. She just needed the $100,000 first.”
Deters said he simply didn’t have it. But it was at that point in the interview that Deters unloaded on the rest of the Trump clan, which he considered just as dirty as Guilfoyle.“Is this standard operating procedure in the Trump orbit?” asked Tapper, to which Deters confirmed.
“I don't know everybody in Trump world, but I know a lot of them because I know Corey Lewandowski did it all the time. I know Kristi Noem did it. I know Kimberly Guilfoyle has done it. … we might disagree with some of this, Jake, but I just so you know about my motivation here. I have been a Trump supporter forever. I still consider myself a supporter of Trump's policies for the most part, but I've never cared for Trump's egomania, like the Trump Arch and all that stuff.”
“I bashed the Bidens all the time for what I saw as shadow criminality with Hunter and the family. Well, what the Trumps are doing is just totally different,” Deter said. “Jared Kushner is involved in the Abraham Accords and then does a $3 billion fund with Saudi Arabia? Don Jr. — Uh, Trump says ‘crypto is a scam’ and then his sons get involved in crypto. And all of a sudden, Trump's a proponent of crypto. So, they're adding to their wealth just out in the open.”
“They're not just grifting,” Deters continued. “They're getting appointed to boards and, boom, value stock goes up. They get some stock; they make some money. And now Jared Kushner is an envoy over in the Middle East and wants to help develop the Gaza strip. I mean, it's kind of sickening. It's two sides of the same coin. And that bothers me.”
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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