fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Biden Urges Trump To ‘Be Quiet’ On Coronavirus

Campaign 2020 Headlines Newsletter Pandemics White House

Biden Urges Trump To ‘Be Quiet’ On Coronavirus

Dan Desai Martin March 10, 2020
Share
o'donnell, biden

From the March 9 edition of MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell”:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Do you think the market reaction is a reaction to the markets realizing the president simply does not tell them or the world or this country the truth about this situation? And a market needs clear information.

JOE BIDEN: I believe that’s the case. Now, it doesn’t mean the market wouldn’t still go down, but it wouldn’t collapse, I don’t think. Now, who can say?

But I think there’s no confidence in the president and anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, but he’s actually imploding in the process. But there’s a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt.

I just think — I mean, I wish he would just be quiet. I really mean it, I’m not — that’s an awful thing to say about a president — wish he’d be quiet.

Just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Echoing RFK, Biden Converts Progressive Values Into Mainstream Power
Simon Greer and Richard D. Kahlenberg March 10, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.