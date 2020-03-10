Biden Urges Trump To ‘Be Quiet’ On Coronavirus
From the March 9 edition of MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell”:
LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Do you think the market reaction is a reaction to the markets realizing the president simply does not tell them or the world or this country the truth about this situation? And a market needs clear information.
JOE BIDEN: I believe that’s the case. Now, it doesn’t mean the market wouldn’t still go down, but it wouldn’t collapse, I don’t think. Now, who can say?
But I think there’s no confidence in the president and anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, but he’s actually imploding in the process. But there’s a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt.
I just think — I mean, I wish he would just be quiet. I really mean it, I’m not — that’s an awful thing to say about a president — wish he’d be quiet.
Just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing.
Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.
