The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Calls GOP's Most Toxic Candidate 'Martin Luther King Times Two'

@DevilsTower
Donald Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence, left, with former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump

It’s hard to imagine a Republican Party candidate being even more offensive than Donald Trump, but North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is pulling out all the stops.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump

Trump's Supreme Court States The Obvious: He Owns Them

@LucianKTruscott
Trump's Supreme Court States The Obvious: He Owns Them

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Yesterday morning the Supreme Court ruled on the Colorado case striking Donald Trump from its election ballot because, as the Colorado Supreme Court held, he is an insurrectionist as defined under paragraph 3 of the 14th Amendment. As expected, they threw the case out, effectively deciding for Trump and against Colorado. The decision was interpreted as a huge win for Trump practically everywhere: “A massive victory for Trump” screamed CNN; “The U.S. Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a major victory,” chorused Reuters.

Keep reading...Show less
14th amendment
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}