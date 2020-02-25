Justice Thomas’ Wife Overseeing Trump Purge

Ginni Thomas, wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is working hard on influencing Donald Trump’s decisions on who to hire — and who to fire — according to a Sunday report from Axios.

Ginni Thomas’ group Groundswell, a network of conservative activists, provided the Trump White House with a memo urging the administration to make personnel changes.

The memo was one of several the White House received, Axios reported, with the goal of ridding the administration of so-called “Never Trumpers” disloyal to the president and hiring only those who are loyal to him.

Thomas handed a list of names for potential hires directly to Trump in early 2019, sources close to Thomas said. The list included Fox News commentator Dan Bongino and an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

The new reporting about Thomas’ involvement adds to the story Axios broke last week about the White House purging the administration of those officials deemed disloyal to Trump.

On Thursday, Trump’s personal aide John McEntee reportedly asked each Cabinet agency to “identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump.” Those individuals will be targeted either for removal or to be denied promotions.

Since he was acquitted by the Senate, Trump has moved to retaliate against some officials within the administration that cooperated with the congressional impeachment investigation.

Shortly after the acquittal, Trump had Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman fired from his position at the White House. Vindman had testified before Congress that he was concerned about Trump asking the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, and he relayed those concerns to National Security Council lawyers.

After Vindman was fired, Trump suggested he should be punished further by the military.

Trump also removed Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from his post, and asked top Pentagon official John Rood to resign.

Sondland told Congress that “everyone was in the loop” regarding Ukraine, and Hood spoke out against Trump’s plan to withhold military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure the country into investigating Biden.

According to Axios, McEntee will ramp up the purge of those perceived to be disloyal to Trump following the November election.

