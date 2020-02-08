fbpx

Saturday, February 08, 2020

Trump Falsely Accuses Pelosi Of Crime For Ripping Up His Speech

Oliver Willis February 7, 2020
From a Feb. 7 appearance on the White House lawn:

DONALD TRUMP: Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all it’s an official document, you’re not allowed, it’s illegal what she did. She broke the law.

But I haven’t been asked a question other than a lot of people that viewed it, they couldn’t believe that she did it. I thought it was terrible, I thought it was very disrespectful to the chamber and to the country.

