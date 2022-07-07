The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

UK Prime Minister Johnson Resigns, Will Remain Until Tories Pick Successor

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader and therefore will be replaced as Prime Minister.

Johnson appeared outside Number 10 Downing Street to announce his decision to resign after a party revolt and resignations of several of his top ministers.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader ... and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said as he stood behind a lectern outside the steps of the British prime minister’s office and residence, surrounded by news cameras. He said that he will remain in office until Conservatives choose a new party leader, who will then become prime minister -- a process that could take as long as two months.

A crowd had formed as Downing Street staff and supportive lawmakers gathered to listen to the embattled premier’s speech. His wife, Carrie, carrying one of their children, stood at the doorstep as well.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to quit.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security.

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M; diting by Kate Holton)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Far-Right Activist Boasts Of Praying With Justices In Supreme Court Building

@ayetalian

Peggy Nienaber

YouTube Screenshot

Peggy Nienaber may provide her own downfall thanks to hubris. Rolling Stone revealed on Wednesday that the far-right activist, who serves as vice president of the nonprofit anti-abortion group Faith & Liberty and serves as Liberty Counsel’s executive director of D.C. Ministry, was caught bragging about praying with Supreme Court justices. While appearing on a livestream she didn’t realize was being recorded, Nienaber confirmed that she prays with some of the justices inside the Supreme Court itself.

“They will pray with us, those that like us to pray with them,” Nienaber said, adding with a laugh, “Some of them don’t!” This claim was backed up by the founder of the ministry that ultimately got absorbed into Liberty Counsel, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a "hate group."

Keep reading... Show less
far-right

As Florida Confronts Climate Disasters, DeSantis Still Denies Science

Gov. Ron DeSantis

YouTube Screenshot

'We're not seeing a whole lot of common sense in his policies. He tends to toss aside serious ideas about climate change as just left-wing politics,' said Sierra Club Florida political director Luigi Guadarrama.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been energetically whittling away at civil rights in his state, pursuing anti-LGBTQ policies, pushing intolerance and censorship in schools, and restricting voting rights.

Keep reading... Show less
Ron DeSantis
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "917693626347339776", contdata: { title: "UK PM Johnson expected to resign on Thursday, to make a statement", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1657182350", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>