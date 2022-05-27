The National Memo Logo

Manchin Signals Support F​​or Climate Provisions In Spending Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin

(Reuters) - Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has signaled support for climate provisions including a watered-down methane fee and carbon border tax in a slimmed down Build Back Better spending bill, and he and fellow Democratic lawmakers are aiming for a deal by the end of June, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Economy Stays Strong In April As Inflation Slows

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession.

