fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Friday, January 31, 2020

Alexander Will Vote To Refuse Witnesses In Trump Trial

Campaign 2020 Featured Post Impeachment Newsletter Republicans

Alexander Will Vote To Refuse Witnesses In Trump Trial

National Memo January 31, 2020
Share
Alexander

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) will vote against hearing witnesses and other evidence in the impeachment of Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post, dooming the effort to muster a majority for a full trial.

Alexander said he is prepared to cast his vote in line with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), despite acknowledging in a statement that it was  “inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation.” In other words, the Tennessee Republican, long touted as a principled moderate, is going along with the coverup.

Lamar is retiring this year. His colleague Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who faces a difficult re-election, announced that she will support efforts to bring in witnesses — but without Alexander, any such measures seem destined to fail. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), another embattled 2020 candidate, has already said he will vote against witnesses.

The Post also indicated that if the witness votes fail, Republican leaders may seek to acquit Trump as early as Friday — again violating their pledge to follow the same procedures as the Clinton impeachment, when no votes on a verdict were held until after three days of closed debate.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

High Winds Blow Down Border Wall In California
Dan Desai Martin January 31, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.