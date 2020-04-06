fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Monday, April 06, 2020

Captain Crozier Tests Positive For Virus

Ethics Headlines Military Newsletter Pandemics

Captain Crozier Tests Positive For Virus

David Badash April 6, 2020
Share
Brett Crozier

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

At least 155 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of the Navy’s Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carriers, have tested positive for coronavirus. That number has now risen to at least 156, as its former commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier, has just tested positive for the deadly virus, The New York Times reports.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired Captain Crozier after a letter the captain sent to his superiors pleading for help, and begging them to not sit by and let his sailors die, was leaked to the press.

On Saturday, President Trump justified the firing of Captain Crozier during an especially off-the-rails press conference. Trump blamed Crozier for writing “a five page letter,” and said writing the letter was “terrible,” and sending it was “inappropriate.” The president also blamed Crozier for stopping in Vietnam and letting sailors off the ship, which would not have been Crozier’s decision.

Tags:
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.