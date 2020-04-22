Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.

Jeff Danziger
Houston Officials Knew Virus Would Spread But Went Ahead With Rodeo

Ron Kikuchi

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica.

Days before the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off, area politicians celebrated this great piece of Americana — dubbed the world's largest livestock show — which was going forward in the age of the coronavirus.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a 29-year-old rising political star, posted on Facebook on Feb. 28 how “pumped" she was for rodeo season, sharing a list of her favorite songs. “Look forward to seeing y'all there! #RodeoHouston."

Keep reading... Show less
