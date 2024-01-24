The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

If Joe Biden Were As Demented As Donald Trump, He'd Be Forced To Retire

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi

No wonder Trump won’t show up on a debate stage. He’s gotten to where he can barely keep it together in front of the adoring throngs at his campaign rallies. Somewhat smaller throngs it must be said, but, hey, it’s January, and everybody’s seen The Trump Show many times by now.

'I Absolutely Hate Trump': Big Swath Of Independents Are Rejecting Him

@alexvhenderson
'I Absolutely Hate Trump': Big Swath Of Independents Are Rejecting Him

Donald Trump at a Londonderry, New Hampshire polling place on January 23, 2024

In 2020, a long list of well-known conservatives endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president, including former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), GOP activist Cindy McCain, attorney George Conway and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina. And four years later, with Donald Trump seemingly on track to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Biden's reelection campaign is hoping that anti-Trump conservatives will again be part of his coalition.

