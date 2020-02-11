Every Major Democrat Still Beats Trump In New Poll After Acquittal

If the election were held today, Donald Trump would lose reelection to every major Democratic presidential candidate, according to a Quinnipiac poll released on Monday.

The poll’s findings come after the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump of the two articles of impeachment against him — one for abuse of power and another for obstruction of Congress — suggesting that acquittal did not help Trump’s reelection chances.

In fact, the poll found that 55 percent of American voters believe the Senate acquittal, “does not clear [Trump] of any wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter.”

Quinnipiac conducted head-to-head polls between Trump and six Democratic presidential hopefuls. The responses showed:

Former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump, 50 percent to 43 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beating Trump, 51 percent to 43 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) beating Trump, 48 percent to 44 percent.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg beating Trump, 47 percent to 43 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) beating Trump, 49 percent to 43 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg beating Trump, 51 percent to 42 percent.

Trump continues to have a low approval rating, with just 43 percent of Americans saying they are happy with his job performance.

According to Quinnipiac, that is lower than former President Barack Obama’s approval rating at this same point in his presidency, when 45 percent approved of the job he was doing. It’s also lower than that of former President George W. Bush, who had a 48 percent approval rating at this point in his presidency.

