GOP Official Furiously Attacks Pelosi Over Reported Remarks About McConnell

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “losing her mind” after a report revealed she sometimes questioned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s motives.

“CNN is reporting that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is openly questioning whether the United States Senate Majority Leader is an asset of the Russian Federation. Let that sink in for a second,” Michael McAdams, the NRCC’s national press secretary, wrote in a release. “Is it time to start openly questioning whether Pelosi is losing her mind?”

The attack came after CNN reported on Pelosi’s comments to a private meeting of House Democrats earlier on Tuesday.

In that meeting, according to sources who spoke to the outlet, Pelosi “laid into McConnell, saying, as she’s said before, that he is acting like a rogue Senate leader.” The sources also said Pelosi “mused that sometimes she wonders whether McConnell has Russian connections.”

McConnell has repeatedly deferred to Donald Trump on a host of issues, rather than prioritizing the interests of the United States.

For months, McConnell blocked bipartisan congressional efforts to shore up election security that had support in the House and the Senate, even as others noted that foreign actors like Russia had interfered in U.S. elections in the past and would likely do so again in 2020.

During the 2016 election, McConnell notably stated that he would not stand with President Barack Obama in alerting the public to Russian election interference.

McConnell has recently complained about Pelosi’s reluctance to send articles of impeachment to the Senate after he went on record in favor of influencing the process in Trump’s favor. Pelosi has been critical of McConnell’s coordination with the White House ahead of the Senate trial, as well as his unwillingness to call witnesses, and has up until now refused to send over the two articles against Trump — one for abuse of power and another for obstruction of Congress — in hopes of pushing McConnell to hold fair proceedings.

Pelosi is expected to send the articles to the Senate this week and the House will choose impeachment managers to handle to case against Trump.

In the same closed-door meeting with Democrats on Tuesday, the House speaker said that, despite her decision to pass along the articles, “the American people will fully understand the Senate’s move to begin the trial without witnesses and documents as a pure political cover-up.”

