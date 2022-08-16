The National Memo Logo

Judge Schedules Hearing On Unsealing Trump Search Warrant Affidavit

@reuters

Aerial view of Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on President Donald Trump's Florida home has scheduled an in-person hearing for Thursday on motions to unseal search warrant materials -- including the law enforcement affidavit that justified the warrant -- according to court records.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Tim Ahmann)

