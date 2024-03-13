Nadler Airs Video Of Trump Howlers During House Committee Hearing
During former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's Tuesday testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, the top Democrat on the committee used some of his time to broadcast a video montage of former President Donald Trump's numerous gaffes and verbal blunders on the campaign stump.
Judiciary committee ranking member Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) began his opening statement by commenting on a video Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the committee, played to the audience, showing President Joe Biden talking in an effort to suggest the octogenarian president was growing senile. Nadler remarked that Jordan must have "admiration" for Biden since he allowed him "to take the first 10 minutes of this hearing."
Hur — who resigned from the DOJ last week — appeared before the committee to testify about his report that ultimately exonerated Biden for allegedly mishandling classified documents from his time as vice president between 2009 and 2017. Despite Hur not charging Biden with crimes, he made several assessments of Biden's mental fitness, and once referred to him in the report as an "elderly man with a poor memory." To prove his argument that Trump's cognitive state was worse than Biden's, Nadler played a video of his own, which showed Trump making repeated verbal slip-ups and sometimes unintelligible statements during various campaign speeches.
"Viktor Orban, did anyone hear from him? He's the leader of Turkey," Trump said in one clip referring to the Hungarian prime minister.
"I don't like mosquitoes!" Trump hollered from the lectern at another rally in Ohio.
"Saudi Arabia and Russia, will re...pa...aahhh," said the former president at a Greensboro, North Carolina rally.
"We have to, we have to win in November, or we're not gonna have — Pennsylvania? They'll change the name," Trump said during a February speech to National Rifle Association activists in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "They're gonna change the name of Pennsylvania."
