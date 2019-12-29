fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Sunday, December 29, 2019

On Fox News, A Year Of Climate Denial And Conspiracy Theories

Climate Change Conspiracy Theories Featured Post Media Newsletter

On Fox News, A Year Of Climate Denial And Conspiracy Theories

Media Matters December 29, 2019
Share
climate change, Fox News

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

In 2019, Fox took climate change denial to insane new levels even as global temperatures reached record heightsnatural disasters wreaked havoc, and youth environmental activism led millions of people in protests around the world. Even if you just look at news of the past few weeks, Australia is on firethe oceans are running out of oxygen, and the Amazon rainforest is at a “tipping point.”

The climate denial narratives on Fox run the gamut from claims that “there’s science on both sides of this issue” to dismissals of the climate crisis as “medieval witchcraft.” Naturally, the hosts and guests also pushed a number of right-wing agenda items like government deregulation and protecting the wealthy

Of course, Fox host Tucker Carlson managed to bring discussion of the issue back to his own racist agenda, noting in one segment that “more people were killed last year in the United States by illegal aliens than were killed by climate change.”

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Navy SEALS Denounce War Criminal Pardoned By Trump
Emily Singer December 29, 2019
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.