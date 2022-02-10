The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

ottawa truckers protest

Fox News Is Trapped In Its Own Bizarre Coverage Of Trump's Coup Plot

Two major stories broke last week that emphasize the extremism of the modern Republican Party, and neither of them have garnered substantial coverage on Fox News, the party’s main propaganda organ.

First, the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Thursday for their roles on the committee investigating the violent riots that consumed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and in doing so, appeared to describe those events as “legitimate political discourse.” Former President Donald Trump had summoned those rioters to Washington, D.C., as he sought to pressure congressional allies and his vice president, Mike Pence, to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Then on Friday, Pence said in a speech at a Federalist Society conference that “Trump is wrong” to say that Pence had the right to overturn the election when he tallied the electoral votes showing President Joe Biden’s victory.

Republican Congressman Believes Children Who Died From Covid Had It Coming

Rep Guy Reschenthaler

Image Via Pittsburgh Gazzette

Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler of Western Pennsylvania prides himself as being a leading conservative voice in the Republican caucus, but it turns out he's just a relentless asshole who matter of factly dismisses children dying from Covid-19.

Here's Reschenthaler explaining how it's not a big deal if some kids died of COVID-19, while claiming masks are the real danger to kids.

