The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Rep. Tenney Smacked For Smearing Pelosi And Pope Francis As 'Communists'

Rep.Claudia Tenney

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

On Saturday, October 9, Pope Francis met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and then far-right Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, in response, called both of them "communists."

The MAGA Republican and Donald Trump apologist, tweeting a photo of Pelosi and Pope Francis together, wrote, "Just two communists."

Tenney got slammed for her comment on Twitter.



Related Articles Around the Web
claudia tenney

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Whistleblower Slams Capitol Police Leaders for Jan. 6 'Failures' — And Alleged Lies

Capitol Police officer at barricades before Trump supporters' riot on Jan. 6, 2021

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Nine months have passed since the January 6 insurrection, and new reporting continues to emerge about that event. According to NBC News reporters Julie Tsirkin and Teaganne Finn, a Capitol Police whistleblower recently sent a letter to members of Congress "accusing the agency's two senior leaders of mishandling intelligence surrounding the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol."

Keep reading... Show less
capitol police

The Supreme Court Abortion Case That Nobody Is Discussing Now

When it comes to abortion cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, all eyes have been on Texas and Mississippi. However, a Kentucky case that has largely flown under the radar represents yet another attack on abortion rights.

In 2018, Kentucky passed a law banning the dilation and extraction method of performing an abortion. That method is the most common procedure for second-trimester abortions, in part because, as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists explains, it is "medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications ... compared to alternative procedures."

Keep reading... Show less
kentucky abortion case
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}