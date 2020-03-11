fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Court Rules DOJ Must Give Mueller Grand Jury Documents To Congress

Congress Headlines Investigations Newsletter Russia

Court Rules DOJ Must Give Mueller Grand Jury Documents To Congress

Alex Henderson March 11, 2020
Share
Mueller, grand jury

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment on February 5, Trump-related investigations continue in the U.S. House of Representatives — and on Tuesday, March 10, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. ruled that the Department of Justice (DOJ) must give House Democrats secret grand jury evidence from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Washington Post’s Ann E. Marimow reports that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has, in a 2-1 ruling, “upheld a lower court order that requires” DOJ to “disclose to the House certain secret material” from Mueller’s probe.

The majority opinion in the ruling was written by Judith W. Rogers, while Judge Thomas B. Griffith agreed with her and Judge Neomi Rao was a dissenter. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Marimow reports, “was reviewing an earlier ruling from Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, who found the House, in its impeachment investigation, was legally engaged in a judicial process that exempts Congress from secrecy rules that typically shield grand jury materials from disclosure.”

In the case, House Democrats have asserted that they need the grand jury materials in order to determine whether or not Trump lied in his written responses to questions that Mueller asked him during the Russia investigation.

The ruling can be appealed.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

CDC Chief Testifies About Trump’s Misleading Coronavirus Claims
Josh Israel March 11, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.