EndorseThis: Colbert Tells Trump No, The Virus Isn’t A ‘Hoax’

Coronavirus is a very real global emergency that threatens thousands of lives and the world economy – so why would Donald Trump refer to it as a “Democratic hoax”? He knows that’s a lie, after sitting down with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts, but his benighted followers seem to believe him (which may well doom more than a few of them).

Stephen Colbert understands what’s going on: “Trump is more concerned with covering his ass than protecting the American people.” Carried to its absurd conclusion, which is all too likely, the president’s insanely irresponsible attitude suggests a new Emergency Broadcast System, depicted by Colbert.

If anyone can find a spark of humor in this looming disaster, it’s this guy.

Click and chortle.