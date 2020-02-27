EndorseThis: Why Trump’s Coronavirus Optimism Is So Scary

In a new Daily Show feature, Trevor Noah asks “Is This How We Die” – and of course this week’s topic is coronavirus, also known as covid-19. He isn’t comforted by Trump’s efforts to reassure the country, particularly not his appointment of Mike Pence as the White House “coronavirus czar.”

Trump’s stumbling efforts to downplay the outbreak, for his own political reasons, have been both irresponsible and ineffectual. His credibility is below zero and his ignorance is all too obvious.

So it’s hard to remain calm when the president says ,“There’s a very good chance you’re not going to die.” Trevor’s retort: “OK, we’re all definitely going to die.”

Around the world, the prognosis isn’t much better. In Japan, the Summer Olympics face cancellation. And in Iran, the deputy health minister tested positive for the virus, one day after he told the nation that the epidemic is under control. “This virus is not only deadly,” notes Trevor, “but it has a sick sense of humor.”

In this situation, that may be the only sense of humor anyone has left.