The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New York's Hochul Wants To Enact Term Limits

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Kathy Hochul will propose a state constitutional amendment that would impose a term limit on governors and other high-ranking officials, her office said on Monday.

The proposal, which Hochul will detail in her first State of the State address on Wednesday, would limit governors to two four-year terms.

Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo in November when he resigned in the wake of a report from the state attorney accusing him of sexual harassment and other transgressions. When he stepped down, Cuomo was serving his third term as governor.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Related Articles Around the Web
kathy hochul

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Desantis Covid Address Is Cluster Of Lies And Blaming

@Rebekah_Sager

Image via @YouTube

After weeks of being MIA during an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

He spent much of his time, as did his stunningly anti-science surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, dismissing COVID-19 vaccines as a help, downplaying the severity of symptoms of the omicron variant, and whining and complaining about how the federal government isn’t giving him the monoclonal treatment meds he’s convinced he needs.

Keep reading... Show less
Ron DeSantis

Republican Senator Still Clueless On How Vaccines Work, Gets Owned By ER Doc

Sen. Johnson Promotes ‘Worst' Anti-Vax Charlatan On Twitter
Sen. Johnson Promotes ‘Worst' Anti-Vax Charlatan On Twitter

Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) continues to prove he has the intellectual understanding of a weevil when it comes to the science of vaccines. There exist a great many conservative-leaning quacks that couldn't understand the science of vaccines they asked Alexa, but Senator Johnson appears committed to publically broadcasting his ignorance on television whenever he can.

On a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight with guest host Sean Duffy, Johson called the nation's Covid response a "miserable failure" and castigated Dr. Anthony Fauci for misleading the public about masks and vaccines when, in fact, Dr. Fauci modify his views in light of new scientific developments.

Keep reading... Show less
Ron Johnson
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "850817322707714048", contdata: { title: "New York's Hochul to propose term limits on governor's office", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1641237564", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>