Monday, January 27, 2020

New Poll Shows Most Voters Favor Trump’s Removal (And It’s Fox!)

National Memo January 26, 2020
A new Fox News poll released on Sunday showed a clear majority agreeing that the Senate should convict Donald Trump on the articles of impeachment brought by the House — and eject him from the White House.

“On impeachment, by a 50-44 percent margin, voters think the Senate should vote to convict Trump and remove him from office,” according to Fox. “Most Democrats say remove (81 percent) and most Republicans disagree (84 percent). Among independents, more say Trump should be removed by a 19-point margin (53-34 percent).”

The poll found Trump’s overall approval rating under water by ten points, 45 percent positive to 55 percent negative, with 47 percent holding “strongly negative” views of the president.

The Fox News poll was conducted jointly by Democratic and Republican polling firms, surveying 1,005 randomly selected registered voters by phone between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22. Its statistical margin of error is plus or minus three percent.

