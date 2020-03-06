EndorseThis: Colbert Salutes Liz Warren And Lists Latest Trump Lies

According to Stephen Colbert, who laments the end of her presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren made one fatal mistake: She doesn’t have a penis.

As a “friend of the show” and an admirable candidate, Warren is fully entitled to the sweet sendoff that Colbert gives her. Let’s hope she has a rueful chuckle over his Joe Biden impression while she figures out who to endorse and when. If not, she’ll certainly laugh at video of her celebrity dog Bailey swiping a staffer’s burrito.

Meanwhile the coronavirus continues to spread across the land, followed closely by the president’s lies. Trump’s attempts to downplay the contagion’s mortality rate, which he clearly considers a threat to his reelection, don’t impress Stephen. “This isn’t the art of the deal! You don’t negotiate with science!” Except when you’re promoting fake news on Fox News.

Listening to Trump talk about the pandemic may be the most frightening moment in his presidency so far. As Colbert puts it, he sounds like the feckless mayor in Jaws, who assures everyone that the water is just fine.

Click and enjoy, while we still can.