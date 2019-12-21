Ivanka Defends Giuliani’s Ukraine Intrigues In CBS Interview

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With the U.S. House of Representatives having indicted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment on December 18, some legal analysts and political pundits have asserted that Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has only made things worse for the president. But White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump defended Giuliani vigorously in an interview for CBS’ Face the Nation that is scheduled to air this Sunday, December 22.

When Face the Nation interviewer Margaret Brennan asked Ivanka Trump if she thought the president was getting good legal advice from Giuliani, the president’s 38-year-old daughter responded, “I know Rudy Giuliani in a very different context as one of the greatest mayors in the history of this country and — and a real hero in New York. So, that is, that is the experience I’ve had with Rudy for a very long period of time. He’s smart and thoughtful and…. a real warrior and was a great mayor.”

Brennan told Ivanka Trump that Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have “created a lot of news and new storylines that the White House has had to respond to that have only complicated, in many ways, moving on.” And the White House senior adviser responded, “That’s your assessment. So, I don’t know that I want to validate that — that comment. It, it is what it is. We’re here. More than 50 percent of America thinks that we shouldn’t be in this position and that the president shouldn’t have been impeached. And we have the agreement of every single Republican member of Congress and a handful of Democrats as well. So, the facts are there for — for the American people to assess and determine themselves.”

Watch a clip from the interview below: